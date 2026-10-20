Who & What: October 20, 20

The nearly 90-year mystery of Amelia Earhart’s disappearance continues. A joint expedition involving Purdue University concluded that an object spotted in satellite images was likely a collection of large trees, not the wreckage of her plane.

Longtime Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has been fired. The decision game following a loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

Governor Mike Braun visited Bloomington Monday and talked about the state economy and defended his position on data centers.