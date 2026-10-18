Amelia Earhart search team says object in satellite image was likely trees, not plane wreckage

The nearly 90-year mystery of Amelia Earhart’s disappearance continues after a joint expedition involving Purdue University found no conclusive evidence of Earhart’s plane at a remote island in the South Pacific.

The team had hypothesized that a visual anomaly, known as the Taraia Object, first seen in 2020 satellite images of Nikumaroro's lagoon, was wreckage of Earhart’s Lockheed Electra 10-E. The team spent seven days near Nikumaroro island, four onshore, and concluded the object at the Taraia Peninsula was likely a collection of tree debris.

By the time the team arrived, a "good portion of it" had broken up and washed away, leaving a Y-shaped segment, a fraction of the object’s size in the images, according to a Purdue news release.

The island is an atoll, a ring-shaped coral reef that encircles a body of water.

The 17-member Taraia Object expedition was a joint effort among the Archaeological Legacy Institute, Purdue Research Foundation and Purdue University.

Purdue general counsel and expedition member Steve Schultz said the team left the island with more knowledge than when they arrived.

“We have always said this was a scientific endeavor. We followed scientific methods to test the hypothesis, and we’ve ruled out one hypothesis,” Schultz said in a video released Sunday . “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to find that smoking gun.”

Archaeological Legacy Institute A satellite image shows the Taraia Object in a lagoon on Nikumaroro, a coral atoll in the western Pacific Ocean.

The team said it found several artifacts including a steel tube 30 inches long that will be further studied to understand how objects entering the lagoon through the channel on the atoll’s western side can drift across it and wash up on the Taraia Peninsula.

Researchers still believe that Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan landed on the reef flat around the island and were marooned there, said Archaeological Legacy Institute Executive Director Rick Pettigrew. The theory is supported by human bones and artifacts found over the years on the island, as well as radio bearings recorded from transmissions at the time by the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard.

“The island has been holding on to its secrets, and it continues to do so. I think eventually someone will find conclusive evidence here to finally put a cap on the mystery,” Pettigrew said in the video. “But for now, we are happy that we were able to accomplish what we did, and we’ll go away proud of the accomplishment.”

Earhart and Noonan disappeared somewhere in the Pacific Ocean near the end of their trip around the world in 1937. The plane, known as the “Flying Laboratory,” was funded by Purdue Research Foundation and was supposed to be returned to the university when Earhart completed her trip.

