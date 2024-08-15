State Police rolls out missing persons initiative in northeast Indiana

The Indiana State Police is launching an initiative to help locate long-term missing individuals, starting in Northeast Indiana.

More than 1,200 individuals are listed on the state’s Missing Persons Bulletin, published quarterly by the law enforcement agency and maintained on its website.

About 100 of those people are listed as missing from Allen County and elsewhere in Northeast Indiana.

According to a press release announcing the program Thursday, investigative technology has advanced, making it easier for law enforcement agencies to use science to help find the missing.

Those who have a long-term missing person in their family can now leave a message for the Indiana State Police Cold Case Investigative Squad. To leave the recorded message, people can call the hotline at (833)466-2653.

Information needed for detectives includes the name of the person calling, phone number, name of the missing relative and the town, city or county from which they have been reported missing.

While the program is starting in Northeast Indiana, officials hope to soon expand the initiative incrementally around the state.