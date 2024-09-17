59-year-old identified as man fatally shot by FWPD Monday

The Allen County Coroner identified 59-year-old Samuel Sterling Caston as the man fatally shot by Fort Wayne police officers on Monday.

According to a release, Caston’s death was the 32nd homicide in Allen County so far in 2024. His was the fourth police-involved homicide since the beginning of June, and the sixth officer-involved shooting.

Just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police responded to the 5900 block of Hessen Cassel Road after a 911 caller told dispatch a man had hit his wife and pulled a gun on her.

Officers located Caston’s vehicle while responding to the original call. Caston then intentionally crashed his vehicle into a police car, and fled. When he stopped, Caston opened fire on police. They returned fire and he was killed.

According to court records, Caston has prior arrests for driving under the influence, driving while suspended, battery to a police officer, and invasion of privacy, among others.

Last week, 58-year-old John Edward McCloud was identified as a man fatally shot by FWPD on Sept. 6 when police responded to a burglary at 1527 Wells St.

On July 30, FWPD responded to a report of a man who had escaped from DeKalb County Community Corrections' custody. Gawon Kaerey Benson, 31 was located on the campus of Purdue Fort Wayne and was reportedly armed. Body camera footage showed police ordering him to drop a gun seen in his hand before he was fatally shot.

In June, 22-year-old Linzell Parhm was fatally shot by Officer Mason Wills during a traffic stop. In body camera footage released by the department, Wills orders Parhm to keep his hands on the dashboard of the car, but Parhm appears to be struggling to comply. A Draco AK-47-style pistol was found on the floor of the car at his feet.