Man dead after police-action shooting involving Allen County Sheriff's Department

A man is dead after Allen County Sheriff’s Department officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Ascension Court to a report of a man armed with a gun who was having a mental health crisis.

Police responded to the Huntertown home just before 2:30 Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release, the man exited the home armed with a gun and then went back inside.

The Allen County SWAT Team and the Allen County Crisis Negotiation Team were both paged to the house at about 3:30 p.m.

Just before 4 p.m. the man again came out of the house, again armed with a gun. A sheriff’s officer fired, and the man was struck. Officers rendered aid to the man, who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Indiana State Police was called to the scene, as is department policy, according to the release.