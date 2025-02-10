© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Ivy Tech, TRAA partner to address EMS shortage

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published February 10, 2025 at 10:28 AM EST
An ambulance belonging to the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, or TRAA, makes its way through Fort Wayne.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
Ivy Tech Community College and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority are partnering to help address the EMT shortages in the area.

The program is part of the college’s Achieve Your Degree program.

Students who want to be an Emergency Medical Technician can interview with TRAA, the contract ambulance provider for the City of Fort Wayne.

If TRAA hires them, the company will pay for their paramedic science education at Ivy Tech. When they pass their courses and the certification exams, they agree to work in the field on TRAA ambulances for at least two years.

There is a shrinking number of EMTs in northeast Indiana, according to the release.

Ivy Tech’s paramedic science program offers everything from an Associate’s Degree to a certificate, according to their website.

According to a study by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana performs poorly on the National Registry Test for Emergency Medical Technicians. The NREMT is the nationwide emergency medical services certification test.
Public Safety Three Rivers Ambulance AuthorityEmergency Medical ServiceTRAAIvy Tech
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
