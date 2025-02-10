Ivy Tech, TRAA partner to address EMS shortage

Ivy Tech Community College and the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority are partnering to help address the EMT shortages in the area.

The program is part of the college’s Achieve Your Degree program.

Students who want to be an Emergency Medical Technician can interview with TRAA, the contract ambulance provider for the City of Fort Wayne.

If TRAA hires them, the company will pay for their paramedic science education at Ivy Tech. When they pass their courses and the certification exams, they agree to work in the field on TRAA ambulances for at least two years.

There is a shrinking number of EMTs in northeast Indiana, according to the release.

Ivy Tech’s paramedic science program offers everything from an Associate’s Degree to a certificate, according to their website.

According to a study by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana performs poorly on the National Registry Test for Emergency Medical Technicians. The NREMT is the nationwide emergency medical services certification test.