Man sentenced to 41 years in prison for killing trooper in 2023

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published February 27, 2025 at 4:26 PM EST
A booking photo of Terry Sands wearing an orange and white jail uniform.
Photo provided
/
DeKalb County Sheriff's Department
Terry L. Sands III

A Marion man was sentenced to 41 years in prison for killing a state trooper in DeKalb County in March 2023.

Terry Sands III pleaded guilty in January to reduced charges of aggravated battery and resisting arrest in connection to the death of Master Trooper James Bailey on I-69.

The Journal Gazette reported Thursday that DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Adam Squiller accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Sands to 41 years in prison.

Bailey was directing traffic amid a string of weather-related traffic crashes on the interstate during a snowstorm. Sands was fleeing police north from Fort Wayne and heading toward the area of the crashes. Bailey deployed stop sticks in an effort to end the pursuit, and police said Sands swerved to avoid them, striking the trooper.

In a statement released after the sentencing, the Indiana State Police spoke for Bailey’s family in support of the guilty plea and sentencing in an effort to move forward. The agency praised Bailey’s dedication and commitment to his fellow officers and the community.
Public Safety Master Trooper James Bailey
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green