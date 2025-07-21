© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
UPDATE: Fort Wayne police have identified fatal shooting victim

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 21, 2025 at 10:55 PM EDT
Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help to identify the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend. The young man is believed to be between 15-20 years old, and was wearing these items of clothing. He was found shot in the 1800 block of River Run Trail.
UPDATE: On Tuesday, FWPD confirmed they had positively identified the shooting victim. His identity will be released by the Allen County Coroner's Office after an autopsy and notification of his next of kin.

Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police responded to 1800 River Run Trail on Fort Wayne’s north side around 3 a.m. after a report of a shooting.

They found a male shooting victim, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim is described as a Black male between ages 15 to 20, around 5-foot-11, and weighing about 123 pounds with a chipped front tooth. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “tomorrow isn’t promised” written on the front and the back.

Anyone with information about the identity of the victim or about the incident itself is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Division at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.

Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
