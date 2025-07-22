Allen County Coroner's Office identifies two men killed in recent violence

The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified two individuals killed by homicide over the past few days.

Sixteen-year-old Kardenai Anthony Hollis was found unresponsive in the 1800 block of River Run Trail by police around 3 a.m. Saturday. The teenager was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Fort Wayne police asked for the public’s help in identifying him Monday.

His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.

On Monday afternoon, near the intersection of State Boulevard and Cass Street, 51-year-old Christopher James Stutler was shot and killed by police. Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a call of an armed individual making suicidal threats.

According to a police report, the man, now identified as Stutler, brandished the gun in front of officers.

The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide police-action shooting. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

These deaths mark the 22nd and 23rd homicides in Allen County so far in 2025.