Allen County Coroner's Office identifies two men killed in recent violence

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 22, 2025 at 8:05 PM EDT
FWPD officers shot and killed a man Monday afternoon, July 21, 2025 after responding to reports of an armed man in the area of State Boulevard and Cass Street.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
FWPD officers shot and killed a man Monday afternoon, July 21, 2025 after responding to reports of an armed man in the area of State Boulevard and Cass Street.

The Allen County Coroner’s office has identified two individuals killed by homicide over the past few days.

Sixteen-year-old Kardenai Anthony Hollis was found unresponsive in the 1800 block of River Run Trail by police around 3 a.m. Saturday. The teenager was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Fort Wayne police asked for the public’s help in identifying him Monday.

His death was ruled a homicide by gunshot.

On Monday afternoon, near the intersection of State Boulevard and Cass Street, 51-year-old Christopher James Stutler was shot and killed by police. Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a call of an armed individual making suicidal threats.

According to a police report, the man, now identified as Stutler, brandished the gun in front of officers.

The coroner’s office ruled his death a homicide police-action shooting. The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

These deaths mark the 22nd and 23rd homicides in Allen County so far in 2025.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
