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Consolidated Allen County Fire and EMS district names chief

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published April 23, 2026 at 1:53 PM EDT
If its leadership agrees to it, the Adams Township Fire Department would be among the departments and fire territories combined into the consolidated Allen County Fire and EMS Protection District.
Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
If its leadership agrees to it, the Adams Township Fire Department would be among the departments and fire territories combined into the consolidated Allen County Fire and EMS Protection District.

Allen County government took another step toward developing a consolidated Fire and EMS Protection District Wednesday, naming Jeremy Bush as the Allen County Executive Fire and EMS Chief.

According to a press release, Bush previously served as the president of the Fort Wayne Metro Firefighters Union.

The Allen County Fire and EMS Protection District would serve most of the unincorporated areas of the county, aiming to deliver more reliable and sustainable emergency services.

Discussions about the consolidated fire protection district picked up momentum over the past few years, beginning with discussions in 2019 among the Allen County fire chiefs. A Fire Oversight Board began holding meetings in January 2024. That board hired Bush a few weeks ago.

All participating units in the consolidated district have signed either a resolution or an interlocal agreement indicating their commitment. The merger will go into effect on Jan 1.
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Public Safety Allen County Fire and EMS Protection Districtfire districtsFire Departmentfire protection territoriesvolunteer fire departments
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green