Humane Fort Wayne expands help for community cats

Humane Fort Wayne announced free community cat surgeries for Allen County residents, expanding services outside of Fort Wayne city limits.

The new offering is an expansion of a program the shelter began earlier this year, which offered the package only to residents in Fort Wayne for $15.

Spokesperson Melissa Gibson says the community cat population is exploding, with more than16,000 just in Allen County. And she says even the response to the Fort Wayne program wasn’t what they were hoping for.

“Because I think, in the current economic climate, people just can’t even afford $15 a cat to spay or neuter cats that aren’t physically theirs.”

The package focuses on unowned, free-roaming cats in neighborhoods and includes spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and a rabies vaccine. Cats will also receive the mandatory ear-tipping that denotes them as a community cat.

Community cat walk-ins are accepted at Humane Fort Wayne’s Maycrest Drive location, Monday through Thursday, but are limited to 15 cats per day.

The packages are also available to residents outside of Allen County for $50 per cat.

