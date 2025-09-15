Your voices have arrived on WBOI

WBOI’s is marking the start of its Fall Membership Drive with new voices at the beginning of every hour: yours.

The voices of fellow Hoosiers will act as a bridge between shows beginning today. The clips, captured by WBOI’s Community Advisory Board at the Open Streets Festival in Fort Wayne this summer, are just one way we are adding more of Northeast Indiana into our broadcast. More than seventy listeners lent their voices to make this update to our radio broadcast and livestream possible.

These voices are a new take on the “Heard it Here” campaign that ran previously. In that campaign, the station transported listeners to parks, concert halls, train stations, and weddings at the beginning of each hour.

