Your voices have arrived on WBOI

89.1 WBOI
Published September 15, 2025 at 3:26 PM EDT
WBOI’s Community Advisory Board
Elva Resendez, WBOI
WBOI’s Community Advisory Board at Open Streets 2025.

WBOI’s is marking the start of its Fall Membership Drive with new voices at the beginning of every hour: yours.

The voices of fellow Hoosiers will act as a bridge between shows beginning today. The clips, captured by WBOI’s Community Advisory Board at the Open Streets Festival in Fort Wayne this summer, are just one way we are adding more of Northeast Indiana into our broadcast. More than seventy listeners lent their voices to make this update to our radio broadcast and livestream possible.

These voices are a new take on the “Heard it Here” campaign that ran previously. In that campaign, the station transported listeners to parks, concert halls, train stations, and weddings at the beginning of each hour.
