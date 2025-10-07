© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Thank You: WBOI raised more than $300,000 during the Fall Membership Drive

89.1 WBOI | By Travis Pope
Published October 7, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT
A radio shaped pin with the WBOI logo.
Molly Connor
/
WBOI
The Vintage Radio Pin designed by Nancy Fritz for WBOI’s Fall Membership Drive.

During our Fall Membership Drive, WBOI asked listeners like you for your support. We asked you to invest in this public audio service so that it could continue investing in you, even without state and federal funding.

You did just that.

During this fall’s drive WBOI raised more than $300,000 to support national news from NPR, local news from WBOI News and regional music from right here in our collective backyard. Over 270 gifts came from first time members.

We will put those funds to work on your behalf.

Thank you for listening to us. Thank you for investing in us. Simply, thank you.
Travis Pope
Travis Pope is the president and general manager of WBOI. He previously managed day-to-day operations for Marfa Public Radio in West Texas and programming at Virginia's Home for Public Media.
