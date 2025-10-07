Thank You: WBOI raised more than $300,000 during the Fall Membership Drive

During our Fall Membership Drive, WBOI asked listeners like you for your support. We asked you to invest in this public audio service so that it could continue investing in you, even without state and federal funding.

You did just that.

During this fall’s drive WBOI raised more than $300,000 to support national news from NPR, local news from WBOI News and regional music from right here in our collective backyard. Over 270 gifts came from first time members.

We will put those funds to work on your behalf.

Thank you for listening to us. Thank you for investing in us. Simply, thank you.

