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Lea Inman is WBOI’s new Business Director

89.1 WBOI
Published March 19, 2026 at 11:22 AM EDT
Rachel Von Art/Rachel Von Art

Longtime staffer Lea Inman is now WBOI’s first Business Director.

“Lea has been a huge part of Northeast Indiana Public Radio’s successes for the last twenty-five years. I’m looking forward to achieving even more audacious things with Director Inman on my senior leadership team,” NIPR President & General Manager Travis Pope said of Inman when announcing the promotion internally.

Inman began at Northeast Indiana Public Radio as an office assistant. Since then, she has managed events as WBOI’s Events Manager, including Picked By the Pros wine dinners, Issues and Ales, and a long-running speaker series. She also coordinated underwriting messages with programming staff as the company’s Traffic Manager.

In this new role, Inman will oversee some HR operations, building management, and traffic operations. She began working at Northeast Indiana Public Radio in 2000.
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