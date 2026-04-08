‘Tiny Desk Radio’ comes to WBOI on April 17th

Expect to relive your favorite viral moments and add new artists to your music collection when Tiny Desk Radio makes the leap from YouTube to WBOI on Friday, April 17th at 7 PM.

Tiny Desk Radio is a weekly show based on the video concerts recorded from NPR’s headquarters in Washington DC. On WBOI, you’ll hear those concerts along with commentary, behind-the-scenes details and context for the music. Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre host this new show. Each episode features three concerts from the video series’ 17-year run. WBOI President and General Manager Travis Pope was in town for Living Color’s performance on the show last year.

WBOI will air Tiny Desk Radio every Friday evening at 7. Encore broadcasts of each week’s episode will begin airing Sunday nights at 10 on April 26th.

This American Life will continue airing Sundays at noon and Saturday mornings at 5.