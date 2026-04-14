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Travis Pope honored as member of Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s Forty Under 40 class of 2026

89.1 WBOI
Published April 14, 2026 at 4:32 PM EDT
Travis Pope attending Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s Forty Under 40 induction ceremony.
Travis Pope attending Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s Forty Under 40 induction ceremony.

President of Northeast Indiana Public Radio and General Manager of WBOI Travis Pope is among the business and community leaders being recognized in Fort Wayne Business Weekly’s Forty Under 40 Class of 2026.

The induction ceremony for this year’s honorees was held at the Fairfield in Fort Wayne last week. Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership’s Jonathan Sackett spoke of overcoming failures during the event’s keynote.

A special edition of Fort Wayne Business Weekly introducing each recipient arrives on newsstands and online April 18th. Two current or past members of WBOI’s staff have been honored by Fort Wayne Business Weekly for their work: Angel Suttle, host of Halo Effect, and former Programming and Operations Director Katy Anderson.
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