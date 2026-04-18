You made Spring Drive 2026 WBOI’s best Spring Drive in years

The results are in, and we're genuinely grateful.

During our Spring Membership Drive this year, the WBOI community came together in a big way. More than 1,000 listeners contributed over $265,000 from February through early April, our strongest spring campaign in recent memory.

Whether you gave $10 a month, or chipped in with a one-time gift, your support directly funds the local news coverage, NPR programming, and public service journalism that WBOI bring you and northeast Indiana depends on.

By the numbers

The drive ran March 17--27, and the response was remarkable from the very first day. The final day of the drive, March 27, was one of our biggest single days ever, raising more than $45,000.

More than 150 listeners became WBOI members for the first time this spring. That matters enormously to us. New members mean a growing community of people who believe local public audio is worth sustaining.

What this means for WBOI

When news broke that federal funding for public media was cut, our listeners didn't just tune in, they stepped up. Hundreds of new members joined in the months since, and that's keeping us strong. In a time when the future of public media is uncertain, your response has been clear: WBOI is worth fighting for.

Thank you

To every donor who called in, gave online, or mailed a check: thank you. To everyone who left a note with their gift: we read every one of them, and they mean more than you know. To the businesses and individuals who provided matching gifts: your generosity multiplied the impact of every dollar our listeners gave.

WBOI exists because this community chooses to fund it. You made that choice again this spring, and we won't take it for granted.

