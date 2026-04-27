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Brianna Datta-Barrow is WBOI’s New Senior Content Lead

89.1 WBOI
Published April 27, 2026 at 12:38 PM EDT
Rachel Von Art/Rachel Von Art

Brianna Datta-Barrow has taken charge of WBOI’s content operations as its first-ever Senior Content Lead.

“Bri took to Morning Edition last year, adding public audio experience to an already impressive résumé. We’re working to expand original programming and make it available anywhere and everywhere listeners want it. We couldn’t have a better person in the role ahead of this work,” said Northeast Indiana Public Radio’s President & General Manager of WBOI Travis Pope when revealing the promotion to staff.

The role’s responsibilities include oversight of the delivery of audio, video, and social media produced by WBOI News and WBOI Music staff.

Datta-Barrow came to WBOI in 2024 as host of Weekend Edition Saturday and fill-in host for Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She previously hosted and produced The Collaborative Corner Podcast for the Fort Wayne Media Collaborative, where she also managed digital media.

She will continue hosting Morning Edition for WBOI.
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