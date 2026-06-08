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Foellinger Foundation awards WBOI $50,000 to keep local news and regional music available in Northeast Indiana

89.1 WBOI
Published June 8, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT
WBOI’s Community Advisory Board
Elva Resendez, WBOI
WBOI’s Community Advisory Board

The Foellinger Foundation has awarded Northeast Indiana Public Radio $50,000 to support local news and regional music on WBOI.

The award is part of Foellinger Foundation’s Community Interest grants program. Forty-three non-profits and programs will receive funds to support their missions in all, according to the foundation. In the same press release announcing the round of funding, Foellinger Foundation President and CEO Sarah Strimmenos noted that the funds will “support nonprofits that expand access to arts, culture, and enriching experiences.”

WBOI will use these funds to continue making national headlines, local news, and regional music available to you in all the ways that are important to you.
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