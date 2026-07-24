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Man of the Flood captivates live and local audience with new album and solo sets

89.1 WBOI | By Brianna Datta-Barrow
Published July 24, 2026 at 3:36 PM EDT
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

A passing summer rain set the stage for an unforgettable evening as the skies cleared just in time for Man of the Flood to take the stage at the second show of season two of WBOI Music Presents: Live & Local at The Landing.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local will once again showcase some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. They will take place every last Friday of each month May through September, and each starts at 7 PM.

2026 Performance Schedule

Man of the Flood energized the audience on The Landing with songs from their new album, Sorry, Puppy! As the evening unfolded, the performance shifted from an upbeat, high-energy concert to a more intimate atmosphere, with a few of the band members taking turns for solo performances that highlighted their individual artistry. It made for an evening that celebrated local music, community, and the unique talent of Man of the Flood.

Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.

Man of the Flood's Jess Grant on keys and backing vocals
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Man of the Flood's Jess Grant on keys and backing vocals
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood performs at The Landing
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Man of the Flood performs at The Landing
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood's Clayton Beehler plays the drums
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Man of the Flood's Clayton Beehler plays the drums
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood's Justin Vu on bass
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Man of the Flood's Justin Vu on bass
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood's Loui Al-Ayoubi performs a solo set
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Man of the Flood's Loui Al-Ayoubi performs a solo set
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood's Quinn Heiking on guitar and lead vocals
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Man of the Flood's Quinn Heiking on guitar and lead vocals
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood performs at WBOI Music
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Man of the Flood performs at WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at The Landing
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood's Clayton Beehler and Justin Vu share a smile during their performance
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Man of the Flood's Clayton Beehler and Justin Vu share a smile during their performance
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Heartland Sings production team at The Landing
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Heartland Sings production team at The Landing
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood's Jess Grant on keys
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Man of the Flood's Jess Grant on keys
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood's Justin Vu rocks out on bass
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Man of the Flood's Justin Vu rocks out on bass
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood's Loui Al-Ayoubi on lead guitar
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Man of the Flood's Loui Al-Ayoubi on lead guitar
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
Man of the Flood's Quinn Heiking on guitar
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Man of the Flood's Quinn Heiking on guitar
Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI
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Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

This season of Live and Local at The Landing is made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.

For more information on WBOI's Live and Local concert series, visit WBOI.org/live

Man of the Flood Performs “Bathwater” | WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at The Landing
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Arts & Culture Live and Local at the LandingWBOI Music Presentslocal music
Brianna Datta-Barrow
Brianna Datta-Barrow is the Host of Morning Edition and Senior Content Lead at 89.1 WBOI, and the host and producer of Who & What, a weekday news podcast focusing on Northeast Indiana news, culture, and events.
See stories by Brianna Datta-Barrow