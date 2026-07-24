Man of the Flood captivates live and local audience with new album and solo sets
A passing summer rain set the stage for an unforgettable evening as the skies cleared just in time for Man of the Flood to take the stage at the second show of season two of WBOI Music Presents: Live & Local at The Landing.
In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local will once again showcase some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. They will take place every last Friday of each month May through September, and each starts at 7 PM.
2026 Performance Schedule
- May 29th: Los Electro (Psychedelic Cumbria and Latin Rock)
- June 26th: Man of the Flood (Progressive Indie Rock)
- July 31st: Anthony Giraldi (Soul, R&B, Indie)
- August 28th: Funayūrei (Synthwave)
- September 25th: The Thinning (Indie Rock)
Man of the Flood energized the audience on The Landing with songs from their new album, Sorry, Puppy! As the evening unfolded, the performance shifted from an upbeat, high-energy concert to a more intimate atmosphere, with a few of the band members taking turns for solo performances that highlighted their individual artistry. It made for an evening that celebrated local music, community, and the unique talent of Man of the Flood.
Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.
This season of Live and Local at The Landing is made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.
For more information on WBOI's Live and Local concert series, visit WBOI.org/live