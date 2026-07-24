Man of the Flood captivates live and local audience with new album and solo sets

A passing summer rain set the stage for an unforgettable evening as the skies cleared just in time for Man of the Flood to take the stage at the second show of season two of WBOI Music Presents: Live & Local at The Landing.

In partnership with The Landing, Live and Local will once again showcase some of the region’s most exciting local talent in a celebration of music, community, and summer. They will take place every last Friday of each month May through September, and each starts at 7 PM.

2026 Performance Schedule

Man of the Flood energized the audience on The Landing with songs from their new album, Sorry, Puppy! As the evening unfolded, the performance shifted from an upbeat, high-energy concert to a more intimate atmosphere, with a few of the band members taking turns for solo performances that highlighted their individual artistry. It made for an evening that celebrated local music, community, and the unique talent of Man of the Flood.

Explore photos, watch video highlights, and listen to the band's full performance.

1 of 15 — 413A0791.jpg Man of the Flood's Jess Grant on keys and backing vocals Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 2 of 15 — 413A0872.jpg Man of the Flood performs at The Landing Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 3 of 15 — 413A0842.jpg Man of the Flood's Clayton Beehler plays the drums Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 4 of 15 — 413A1229.jpg Man of the Flood's Justin Vu on bass Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 5 of 15 — 413A1224.jpg Man of the Flood's Loui Al-Ayoubi performs a solo set Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 6 of 15 — 413A0959.jpg Man of the Flood's Quinn Heiking on guitar and lead vocals Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 7 of 15 — 413A1270.jpg Man of the Flood performs at WBOI Music Presents: Live and Local at The Landing Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 8 of 15 — 413A1254.jpg Man of the Flood's Clayton Beehler and Justin Vu share a smile during their performance Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 9 of 15 — 413A1190.jpg Heartland Sings production team at The Landing Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 10 of 15 — 413A1198.jpg Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 11 of 15 — 413A1247.jpg Man of the Flood's Jess Grant on keys Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 12 of 15 — 413A0734.jpg Man of the Flood's Justin Vu rocks out on bass Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 13 of 15 — 413A0915.jpg Man of the Flood's Loui Al-Ayoubi on lead guitar Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 14 of 15 — 413A0793.jpg Man of the Flood's Quinn Heiking on guitar Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI 15 of 15 — 413A0856.jpg Brianna Datta-Barrow / WBOI

This season of Live and Local at The Landing is made possible with support from the Ardelle and Theresa Glaze Foundation as part of WBOI’s Amplify All project.

For more information on WBOI's Live and Local concert series, visit WBOI.org/live