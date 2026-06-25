’Christmas in July’ returns to WBOI July 22nd

Since 2015, WBOI has marked the long summer months with the Christmas in July. On July 22nd, join Rob Martinez will take your holiday related requests once again.

This year’s Christmas in July begins Wednesday, July 22nd at 8 PM. As is always the case, all three hours will be made up of your holiday music selections and dedications. Get your requests in now on the show’s Facebook and Bluesky pages or email at them to NightsBeforeChristmas@gmail.com. The deadline is July 20th.

We’re increasing the Yuletide mood with an additional hour, running all the way until midnight. Folktales, Blacklight Radio and Think will return to their regular airtimes on Wednesday, July 29th.