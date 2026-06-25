© 2026 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:

’Christmas in July’ returns to WBOI July 22nd

89.1 WBOI
Published June 25, 2026 at 12:11 PM EDT
Christmas

Since 2015, WBOI has marked the long summer months with the Christmas in JulyOn July 22nd, join Rob Martinez will take your holiday related requests once again.

This year’s Christmas in July begins Wednesday, July 22nd at 8 PM. As is always the case, all three hours will be made up of your holiday music selections and dedications. Get your requests in now on the show’s Facebook and Bluesky pages or email at them to NightsBeforeChristmas@gmail.com. The deadline is July 20th.

We’re increasing the Yuletide mood with an additional hour, running all the way until midnight. Folktales, Blacklight Radio and Think will return to their regular airtimes on Wednesday, July 29th.
Station News