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This Friday, listen to String Dreams 2026 and behold the talent of Fort Wayne’s youngest classical musicians

89.1 WBOI
Published July 30, 2026 at 4:07 PM EDT
Believe in a Dream
Travis Pope
/
WBOI

Since 2011, more than 1,500 students and 2,000 attendees have packed into an auditorium or concert hall to play and enjoy classical music the way it was meant to be enjoyed: with each other.

If you missed this year’s String Dreams concert in May, you can still enjoy their talent. Tune in for String Dreams 2026 this Friday, June 30th at 6:30 PM or listen to it now on WBOI.org.

Today Explained returns on Monday at its regular time.

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