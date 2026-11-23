As shoppers head out for Black Friday deals, a special program airing on WBOI takes a closer look at the fashion industry, and the reasons fast fashion remains difficult to walk away from.

Why It’s So Hard To Break Up With Fast Fashion: A 2026 Black Friday Special from Embodied examines the industry's impact on workers and the environment, as well as the marketing strategies and consumer habits that keep people coming back for more.

Hosted by Anita Rao, the program features Amanda Lee McCarty, a fashion industry insider and host of the Clotheshorse podcast, which explores and demystifies the fashion industry.

Together, Rao and McCarty examine why fast fashion has such a strong hold on consumers, even as concerns about worker exploitation, environmental damage and the poor quality of clothing become more widely recognized.

The conversation also explores what consumers can do to make more informed choices about their clothing and find alternatives to fast fashion.

Why It’s So Hard To Break Up With Fast Fashion: A 2026 Black Friday Special airs Friday, November 27, at 7 p.m. on 89.1 WBOI.