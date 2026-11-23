November 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. In recognition of the day, WBOI will air a special examining the causes of gender-based violence and evidence-based approaches to preventing it.

Hidden Economics of Remarkable Women: How to End Gender-Based Violence explores strategies for supporting survivors, preventing intimate partner violence and addressing the growing problem of online abuse.

Hosted by journalist Reena Ninan, founder of Good Trouble Productions, the program features three reports from around the world.

In the United States, Ninan speaks with Sonya Passi, CEO and founder of FreeFrom, a nonprofit working to end gender-based violence. Passi discusses how financial assistance can help survivors escape abusive situations and build financial security, including programs that provide survivors with direct cash assistance without restrictions.

The program then travels to Kampala, Uganda, where journalist Leah Kahunde N’dungu examines SASA!, a community-based violence prevention model developed by the nonprofit Raising Voices. Research has shown the approach can reduce the risk of intimate partner violence by 52 percent.

Finally, journalist Sanjna Selva explores the growing threat of online gender-based violence, including the impact of digital abuse on women and girls. According to the United Nations, approximately three in five women and girls worldwide have experienced digital abuse online. This segment includes material involving suicide.

Hidden Economics of Remarkable Women: How to End Gender-Based Violence airs Wednesday, November 25, at 7 p.m. on 89.1 WBOI.