Public Media Funding

In an executive order, President Trump directs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to stop funding NPR and PBS. They say he can't. PBS chief Paula Kerger calls it "blatantly unlawful".
Lawmakers ended the 2025 session early Friday morning by passing a new state budget that Republicans say takes care of Indiana’s priorities — and Democrats argue moves the state backward.
Katherine Maher, president and CEO of National Public Radio, talks with NPR's Mary Louise Kelly about the White House proposal to eliminate federal funding for public media.
The Trump administration has drafted a memo to Congress outlining its intent to end nearly all federal funding for public media, which includes NPR and PBS, according to a White House official.