WBOI Presents: April news roundup

89.1 WBOI | By Zach Bernard
Published May 1, 2024 at 7:00 PM EDT

On this week’s program, we’ll bring you a round-up of all the latest stories from the last couple of weeks in April.

Full audio of this week's show is above.

A breakdown of the stories are as follows:

  • Sharon Tucker is Fort Wayne's newest mayor.
  • Bench Buddies honors the late Mayor Tom Henry with a bench in Citizen's Square.
  • Google's project in southeast Fort Wayne expands to $2 billion.
  • FWPD overdose prevention task force is showing positive results early on.
  • Fort Wayne rock legend Doc West shares his iconic photos.
  • Demonstrations at IU's Dunn Meadow.
  • What do you need to know about the May 7 primary.
  • There are a few education referenda on the ballot for May 7.
  • FAFSA updates.
  • IVF updates.
  • NCAA Day of Play rally for LGBTQ athletes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
