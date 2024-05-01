WBOI Presents: April news roundup
On this week’s program, we’ll bring you a round-up of all the latest stories from the last couple of weeks in April.
A breakdown of the stories are as follows:
- Sharon Tucker is Fort Wayne's newest mayor.
- Bench Buddies honors the late Mayor Tom Henry with a bench in Citizen's Square.
- Google's project in southeast Fort Wayne expands to $2 billion.
- FWPD overdose prevention task force is showing positive results early on.
- Fort Wayne rock legend Doc West shares his iconic photos.
- Demonstrations at IU's Dunn Meadow.
- What do you need to know about the May 7 primary.
- There are a few education referenda on the ballot for May 7.
- FAFSA updates.
- IVF updates.
- NCAA Day of Play rally for LGBTQ athletes