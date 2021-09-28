Illinois Man Wins Marathon After 2 Leaders Take A Wrong Turn

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Tyler Pence finished the Quad Cities Marathon in 2 hours, 15 minutes and 6 seconds. Now, he wasn't necessarily the fastest runner at the race, but he won anyway. That's because two runners in front of him accidentally took the wrong route. The cyclist leading them went straight instead of turning, veering them off course. But it steered Pence to a $3,000 first-place prize. This is why it's always best to take the road less traveled. It's MORNING EDITION.