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NACS superintendent announces retirement

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published June 19, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent Wayne Barker testified against changes to the maximum levy growth quotient and referendums outlined in Senate Bill 1 at the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.
Indiana General Assembly
Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent Wayne Barker testified against changes to the maximum levy growth quotient and referendums outlined in Senate Bill 1 at the House Ways and Means Committee last year.

Northwest Allen County Schools’ superintendent announced his retirement on Wednesday, giving the school board a year to plan for his departure.

Wayne Barker has led the district since 2022, when he took over for longtime superintendent Chris Himsel who held the position for more than a decade.

In a letter to the board, Barker said the decision to announce his retirement a year in advance was intentional to provide “ample time to ensure a smooth and orderly leadership transition.”

During his time as superintendent, Barker has navigated the district through controversies involving the canceling of a school play with LGBTQ+ themes and a recent pushback against open-corridor bathrooms.

Barker also travelled down to Indianapolis during the last legislative session to testify in front of the Ways and Means Committee in opposition of Senate Bill 1.

Barker taught business classes at Carroll High School at the beginning of his career.

Before returning to NACS, he served at superintendent at School City of Mishawaka and was recognized as Superintendent of the Year by the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents in 2022.
Tags
Education Northwest Allen County SchoolsNACS
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
See stories by Ella Abbott
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