Debate about Flock camera systems continue ahead of Fort Wayne council vote on contract renewal

As Fort Wayne City Council decides whether to renew its contract with Flock Safety for its license plate-reading cameras, they heard a presentation from the company and law enforcement Tuesday night.

Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Tesse Helge spoke in favor of the contract, citing the use of the cameras to solve crimes, particularly homicides. She cited the conviction of a man in connection with the 2023 murder of Perla Nieto, found by using the cameras.

“Within hours, Jermard Lewis was arrested, and with him on his person was the knife that had Perla's DNA,” Helge said.

But residents continue to speak out against the renewal.

Justin Woodward said the cameras provide an opportunity for a “myriad of abuses.”

“Flock surveillance systems had tipped the scale between the power of government and the privacy of the citizen wildly in favor of the government, while leaving no recourse," Woodward said.

A vote on the contract is set for next month.

According to news reports, some communities around the country are walking away from the Flock Safety systems.

On Tuesday, the city council in Fort Collins, Colo. voted to discontinue its arrangement with the company. Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland public safety commission voted against renewing the city's contract with the company.