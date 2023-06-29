Police across Indiana to increase impaired driving patrols around July 4th holiday

Drive sober or get pulled over – and they really mean it for the next week.

Police across Indiana will increase patrols around the July 4th holiday to help curb impaired driving. The increased patrols from June 30 to July 8 are made possible through federal funding.

The number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities did decline slightly in Indiana in 2022 – down from 115 to 110. But law enforcement leaders are reminding people that impaired driving is about more than alcohol. The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute said drug-impaired driving is a growing concern.

The state will also offer its Sober Ride campaign from June 29 through July 4. People in Fort Wayne and Indianapolis can get $15 off Uber and Lyft rides between 5 p.m. and 3 a.m. You can get access to the credits at SoberRideIndiana.com.

