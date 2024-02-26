Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announces he has late-stage stomach cancer

Fort Wayne Tom Henry has late-stage stomach cancer. The announcement in a brief press conference today (Monday) at Citizens Square comes roughly a month after his wife Cindy passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Henry was recently re-elected to an historic fifth term.

In his announcement, Henry said in part “I have complete confidence in the team in charge of my care and in my ability to carry out my term as your mayor for as long as God sees fit.”

He says initial scans have shown the cancer is spreading through his lymph nodes and other organs, saying “my prognosis is not exactly encouraging.”

He will begin chemotherapy treatments next week. Neither he nor his administration were available for questions after the announcement.

Henry did not say when he learned of his cancer diagnosis nor give any other details about his prognosis. He promises to keep the community updated as possible, and asks for “privacy and prayers while (he) navigates this difficult situation.”