New heads of Indiana environment, energy agencies have ties to Trump-era deregulation, fossil fuels

Gov. Mike Braun hopes to “look for efficiencies” in Indiana’s environmental rules to make them more business-friendly. His pick to lead the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is likely the right person for the job.

Clint Woods worked in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency during President Donald Trump’s first term, where he helped to loosen air pollution regulations and limit the agency’s use of science in rulemaking.

That role became an issue for Woods in his next job at Ohio State University’s College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. Students and faculty at the college — along with student environmental groups — raised concerns about Woods’ position as director of strategic partnerships. A few months later, he resigned.

Woods has also previously worked for conservative political groups like Americans for Prosperity and the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC).

Braun has also tapped former state Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute) to lead Indiana’s Office of Energy Development. Ford resigned his position in 2023 to become president of Reliable Energy Inc. — a trade association that promotes coal, natural gas and nuclear.

