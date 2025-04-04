© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Indiana moves to replace Medicaid consulting firm after $1 billion forecasting error

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published April 4, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT
Chris Garten is a White man with brown hair. He is wearing a blue suit and red tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) had been critical of consulting firm Milliman's response to the $1 billion Medicaid forecasting error, though he now says the company was limited by state contract about what it could share publicly.

The state of Indiana is preparing to replace the consulting firm it works with to help prepare its Medicaid forecasts.

That comes after a forecasting miss in 2023 that put Indiana $1 billion off the mark for Medicaid funding.

The state indicated this week it will enter negotiations with Deloitte Consulting for its Medicaid actuarial services, replacing Milliman.

Lawmakers of both parties had focused significant criticism on Milliman after the $1 billion forecasting error.

Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown) was one of those lawmakers. He now says information-sharing restrictions may have been the culprit — restrictions being removed in legislation this session.

“It doesn’t sound like it was as much Milliman’s fault as we originally thought it was,” Garten said. “Now I say all that to say: Change and competition’s good in all these contracts and I trust the executive branch to make a good, firm decision on that.”

READ MORE: Medicaid officials outline forecasting changes, update lawmakers on waitlist progress

Rep. Ed DeLaney (D-Indianapolis) said he’s still not satisfied the underlying problem has been resolved.

“The fact that someone was blamed is great. But is it the right person and why, are the questions that are not being answered to this day,” DeLaney said.

Indiana will get a new Medicaid forecast later this month.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
IPB News
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
