A $10M deficit could mean dirtier restrooms, fewer lifeguards at Indiana state parks this summer

Indiana’s state parks are expected to face a $10 million deficit — with only a few days left before state lawmakers finalize the budget. Without more funding, there may not be enough seasonal staff this summer.

John Goss is with the Indiana Parks Alliance — a group that advocates for funding the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ state parks and nature preserves. He previously served as DNR director and Indiana's state tourism director.

Goss said, in the past, about two-thirds of Indiana State Parks’ operating budget came from visitor fees — for the entrance, camping and the pool. That revenue grew during the pandemic. Lawmakers decided to adjust the budget so that more than 90 percent of the park funds would come from fees.

“I think that may have given a false sense to the budget makers that they could rely on DNR fees continuing to increase. They leveled off," he said.

Goss said, without more funding, the parks likely won’t have as much money to hire the seasonal workers they rely on to do things like clean restrooms, mow lawns, serve as lifeguards at park pools and collect entrance fees.

“They will probably not collect at the gate as early and as late in the evening, and that's going to hurt revenue too. So that's a double whammy,” he said.

What’s the fix? Goss said lawmakers could appropriate at least $10 million to the parks to offset the deficit. The DNR could also increase park fees — something that hasn’t happened in a decade and likely won’t change by this summer.

In a statement, the Indiana DNR said it welcomes its guests to another busy recreation season.

"Pools and the beaches will be open regular hours, and nature centers will be open most days for guests to learn more about the unique natural and cultural features of the parks," the agency said.

