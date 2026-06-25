Fort Wayne city officials ask public to weigh in on Anchor Resource Center

The City of Fort Wayne officials are collecting comments about the proposed low-barrier homeless resource center downtown.

Local residents can submit comments or ask questions via the city’s Engage Fort Wayne website.

The online engagement page will be active until 9 a.m. July 9. All comments and answers to questions will be posted online by the end of the day on July 14.

In October, Mayor Sharon Tucker’s office for homelessness services requested proposals for a low-barrier shelter. In May, city officials released statements of support for a proposed low-barrier shelter in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard.

While the majority of feedback to city council about the project has been positive, there have been some opposed to the location, which is less than a block away from The Rescue Mission.

In recent weeks, Republican members of city council have faced off against Mayor Tucker over the proposal.