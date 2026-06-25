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Fort Wayne city officials ask public to weigh in on Anchor Resource Center

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published June 25, 2026 at 4:49 PM EDT
This building in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard is slated to become the City of Fort Wayne's Homeless Resource Center.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
This building in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard is slated to become the City of Fort Wayne's Homeless Resource Center.

The City of Fort Wayne officials are collecting comments about the proposed low-barrier homeless resource center downtown.

Local residents can submit comments or ask questions via the city’s Engage Fort Wayne website.

The online engagement page will be active until 9 a.m. July 9. All comments and answers to questions will be posted online by the end of the day on July 14.

In October, Mayor Sharon Tucker’s office for homelessness services requested proposals for a low-barrier shelter. In May, city officials released statements of support for a proposed low-barrier shelter in the 300 block of East Washington Boulevard.

While the majority of feedback to city council about the project has been positive, there have been some opposed to the location, which is less than a block away from The Rescue Mission.

In recent weeks, Republican members of city council have faced off against Mayor Tucker over the proposal.
Tags
Government City of Fort WayneFort Wayne City CouncilHomelessnessAnchor Resource Center
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green