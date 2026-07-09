Purdue wants your opinion on who its next president should be

Purdue University's Board of Trustees is seeking input as they search for a new president.

The search comes soon after former President Mung Chiang left unexpectedly for Northwestern University.

Chiang recently extended his contract with the school into 2031, but announced in May he would be stepping down. He departed July 1, 2026.

Now, the Purdue board announced they are seeking community input on the type of leadership the University should pursue, including potential names. The university this week posted a survey open to anyone who wants to weigh in.

"It's important to us, as a board, that we hear from as many people as we can," Board Chair Gary Lehman said in a statement. "We want to gather views from a wide range of individuals, citizens of Indiana and people around the world."

Survey questions include 'What specific skills are most important for Purdue's next president?' and 'If, as many believe, technology and social changes will transform the entire higher education system, what must Purdue do to respond and succeed in a radically different environment?'

Former Purdue President Mitch Daniels is currently serving as the school's interim leader.

The release does not outline a timeline for the new president to be selected, but updates are expected on the university's website.