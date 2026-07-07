Fourth of July weekend sees uptick in deadly violence in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne saw an outbreak of gun violence over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

There were a total of six shootings. Sixteen people were injured, two fatally, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

One individual was shot and killed around 3 a.m. Sunday, and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries at the Shell gas station in the 1900 block of Broadway.

There was another shooting with multiple injuries at the intersection of Oliver and Greene streets early Sunday. Nine people were injured, including one death.

Around the same time, two children suffered non-life-threatening injuries when multiple gunshots were fired at a home in the 6000 block of Southcrest Road.

On Monday, Mayor Sharon Tucker issued a statement urging residents to value life, and to respect and care for one another.

She said she was saddened by the “senseless acts of violence with guns.”

Tucker urged anyone with information about the violence to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.