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Allen County Coroner's office releases cause of death in Tim Horton's incident

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published July 8, 2026 at 3:27 PM EDT
Rachel Von Art/Rachel Von Art
/
For WBOI News

The Allen County Coroner’s office released the final autopsy report for 75-year-old Anita Ann Grayson who died after a fight with employees inside a Tim Horton’s.

Investigators said the cause of her death was acute exacerbation of congestive heart failure.

The manner of death remains “undetermined.”

On May 13, Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a battery inside the restaurant on Ice Way. Grayson became unresponsive before they could take her statement. She was pronounced dead by medics moments later.

Video of the fight between Grayson and employees of the shop went viral as concerned citizens raised questions about why no one had been arrested.

A preliminary autopsy report said there were no contributory injuries from the fight, but did not include cause and manner of death pending toxicology and other test results.

Since the incident, Grayson’s family retained nationally-known civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump.
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Public Safety Tim Horton's caseAllen County Coroner's OfficeFort Wayne Police Department
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
See stories by Rebecca Green