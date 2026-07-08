Allen County Coroner's office releases cause of death in Tim Horton's incident

The Allen County Coroner’s office released the final autopsy report for 75-year-old Anita Ann Grayson who died after a fight with employees inside a Tim Horton’s.

Investigators said the cause of her death was acute exacerbation of congestive heart failure.

The manner of death remains “undetermined.”

On May 13, Fort Wayne Police officers responded to a battery inside the restaurant on Ice Way. Grayson became unresponsive before they could take her statement. She was pronounced dead by medics moments later.

Video of the fight between Grayson and employees of the shop went viral as concerned citizens raised questions about why no one had been arrested.

A preliminary autopsy report said there were no contributory injuries from the fight, but did not include cause and manner of death pending toxicology and other test results.

Since the incident, Grayson’s family retained nationally-known civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump.