Former CIA officer on modern espionage and the case against a former German spy chief

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Let's bring in Daniel Hoffman. He's a former CIA senior executive Clandestine Service officer, now an advisory board member at the global consulting firm BGR Group. Daniel, what stands out in that Germany case to you?

DANIEL HOFFMAN: Well, this is arguably the most significant and damaging counterintelligence spy scandal in Germany since going back to 1974, when Chancellor Willy Brandt was forced to resign after his personal assistant was caught spying for the Soviet Union. There's a lot we don't know, specifically for which country was Hanning spying. We don't know for how long or what his motivation was.

One thing that caught my attention was that he served in west Germany's Representation Office way back in 1986 to 1990. That was typically a time when the Soviets, through their East German proxies, might have sought to make contact with him. And who knows, the relationship could go back that long. We're in a damage-assessment phase right now. I'm sure...

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah.

HOFFMAN: ...That the United States intelligence community - CIA, FBI - tracking this very closely.

MARTÍNEZ: Paying an aide to share information after leaving an intelligence agency, is that something that just happens - a known problem - or does it seem to be unique to this case?

HOFFMAN: I mean, I certainly hope it's unique to this case. It's highly illegal and disconcerting, and it indicates that Hanning was continued - was continuing to service requirements for whomever was paying him to spy on their behalf. And so we don't know when it started - the spying - but it was clearly continuing after he left the BND in 2005. So there's a fairly lengthy period here where German security officials will be conducting their damage assessment and presumably sharing it with their closest allies and partners.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. And just to be clear, all of this is alleged, so just to make sure that we put that out there. But, you know, I think when people think of spies, they probably think about, you know, what they see in the movies, James Bond and agents being deployed in foreign countries. I mean, what does intelligence gathering look like in 2026?

HOFFMAN: Well, look, it doesn't usually look like this, where the head of a service is a recruited source for one of our adversaries. Most often, the spy is some gray man who occupies a lower-level position and has some motivation for stealing documents, human sources. But these days, of course, we're dealing with cyberhacking and other attacks on our infrastructure and efforts by companies - the countries that are extremely sophisticated in their spying techniques like China to flood the zone and use a myriad of ways to extract intelligence from us.

MARTÍNEZ: Really quick, I mean, how do you think this might affect Washington's trust and maybe the relationship with German intelligence?

HOFFMAN: Well, we've had our own spy scandals in the United States. I think the question is always how we ensure that this doesn't happen again and how we close the gaps for the information that we've already lost. But this is definitely one that's going to cause a ripple in U.S.-German bilateral relations.

MARTÍNEZ: Former CIA official Daniel Hoffman. Thanks a lot.

HOFFMAN: Thank you.

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