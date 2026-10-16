Man shot by FWPD has died

The man shot by Fort Wayne Police earlier this week has died.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the individual’s identity and determine the cause and manner of death.

Around 5:30 Monday evening, officers responded to reports of the man having a mental health crisis and behaving violently at a home in the 6800 block of Chadwick Drive.

While they gathered information at the scene, the man grabbed a large chef’s knife.

The police report says he refused commands to drop it. Police then shot him with a taser that had no effect. Then two officers fired their handguns, striking him.

Officers provided emergency first aid and he was taken to a hospital where he is in life-threatening condition.

The officers involved were placed on five days of administrative leave.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit, the Indiana State Police, the Allen County Coroner’s Office, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

