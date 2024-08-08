Groundbreaking signals celebratory beginning of Arts United Center expansion

A ceremonial groundbreaking Wednesday morning marked the celebratory beginning of construction on the $40 million expansion and modernization of the Arts United Center in downtown Fort Wayne.

Plans for the expansion include more accessibility inside the facility, including a new accessible lobby. Officials said it will also address theater technology needs by “modernizing the existing structure.”

This came after an eight-year planning process that considered the facility’s accessibility and technology needs.

Officials raised the $40 million for the project through a capital campaign via a public private partnership. They said they still hope to raise another $2 million through general donations and the Sponsor a Seat campaign. You can give to that campaign here.

In a statement, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker said, “As Fort Wayne continues to grow, it’s comforting to know that we’re also expanding our arts offerings and further improving the quality of life for all in our community.”

Officials said they expect construction to take 18 months with a reopening target set for the fall of 2025.