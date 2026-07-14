More than $10.6 million awarded to area projects as part of READI 2.0 arts initiative

Six northeast Indiana projects were among 49 statewide which received READI 2.0 Arts and Culture grants.

Announced Monday, the initiative, supported by the Lilly Endowment allocates $65 million to the state’s creative economy.

The money was spread across all 15 of Indiana’s regions. State officials expect the program to generate $369.6 million in investment in the state’s arts and culture economy, according to a press release.

The Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation reviewed the projects to determine which ones could have the greatest impact.

In Northeast Indiana, there was more than $10.6 million awarded for the following projects:

