More than $10.6 million awarded to area projects as part of READI 2.0 arts initiative
Six northeast Indiana projects were among 49 statewide which received READI 2.0 Arts and Culture grants.
Announced Monday, the initiative, supported by the Lilly Endowment allocates $65 million to the state’s creative economy.
The money was spread across all 15 of Indiana’s regions. State officials expect the program to generate $369.6 million in investment in the state’s arts and culture economy, according to a press release.
The Indiana Arts Commission and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation reviewed the projects to determine which ones could have the greatest impact.
In Northeast Indiana, there was more than $10.6 million awarded for the following projects:
- University of Saint Francis' Creative Arts and Digital Media Pathway is a workforce-driven music technology collaborative. READI Award $125,000. Total project expense $414,897
- Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts will be undertaking a capital improvement and programming expansion project at its historic campus. READI Award $1.4 million. Total project expense $2.66 million.
- Parlor City Digital Projection is a mapping and regional arts platform installed permanently by the City of Bluffton, transforming a historic building façade into a dynamic platform for digital art and community programming. READI Award $354,062. Total project investment $478,062.
- Arts (260) is a portfolio of media productions, cultural storytelling, and workforce development programming that elevate the arts. It will build on PBS Fort Wayne's capacities and regional reach. READI Award $750,000. Total project expense $1.1 million.
- The Surack City Theatre & Pearl Arts' Creative Talent Academy Program is expanding to meet the area's growing need for skilled talent in music technology, stage production, and live event operations. READI Award $4 million. Total project expense $55.59 million.
- The Canal Street Artist Collective is a transformative arts and culture project that will establish a mixed-use live-work creative hub in downtown Wabash. READI Award $4 million. Total project expense $18.7 million.