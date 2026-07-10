Allen County Fire and EMS District finalized, begins operation in January

On Friday, the Allen County Board of Commissioners took the final steps toward creating a county-wide EMS and fire district.

The first ordinance renamed the Northeast Allen County Fire Protection and EMS District to the “Allen County Fire Protection and EMS District.”

The second ordinance rolled all the county’s fire territories made up of the City of New Haven, small towns and townships into the newly-named Allen County Fire Protection and EMS District.

The project has been underway for months, and in March, the communities outside of the City of Fort Wayne signed onto intricate agreements changing the boundaries of their fire protection areas and merging into one.

In April, Jeremy Bush, the former president of the Fort Wayne Metro Firefighters Union, was named as the Allen County Executive Fire and EMS Chief.

The ordinance creates a board of fire trustees and specifies that the new district will provide for fire protection, as well as basic- and advanced life support emergency medical service.

The ordinances were approved by Commissioners Ron Turpin and Rich Beck, with Therese Brown absent.

The fire district begins operation on Jan. 1, 2027.

