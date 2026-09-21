Google says it needs more emergency generators at its Fort Wayne data center

The Google data center on Fort Wayne's southeast side needs 228 more emergency diesel generators, on top of its existing 174 generators.

This is Google's third air permit modification since the project was introduced a couple of years ago.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is currently monitoring the emergency generators at the data center, including the original 34 diesel generators requested at the beginning.

Through a spokesperson, Google says the new generators are strictly for emergency operations, such as a power outage at the facility.

The only other time they would operate would be for legally-mandated maintenance checks.

According to public records, the existing generators cannot release more than 224 tons of particulate matter into the air a year.

Recent inspection documents show a release of around 200 pounds in the past twelve months.

Google says it prioritizes cleaner fuels or renewal alternatives, as well as safe storage of that fuel.

Earlier this month, IDEM gave the company permission to fill in an additional four acres of wetlands on the property.

To do so, Google will need to mitigate by the impact by purchasing around wetland credit from the Openings Wetland Mitigation Bank and the Indiana Stream and Wetland Mitigation Program.

Other mitigation procedures such as replanting vegetation and or using mulch in areas vulnerable to erosion.

Google must not clear any trees in the area from April 1 to September 30 to protect habitat for the federally-protected Indiana bat.

