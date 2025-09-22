© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Data center developers seek air quality permit amendment, wetland permit adjusted

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published September 22, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
A public notice occupies the corner of a property at Adams Center and Paulding roads. The property is the subject of an annexation proposal by the City of Fort Wayne to allow the location of a Fortune 100 data center on the property.
File photo: Rebecca Green
/
WBOI News
The developers behind Project Zodiac, the name given to the Google data center under construction in southeast Fort Wayne, have come back to planning and state officials for expanded wetland and air quality permits they first obtained in 2023.

Developers of Google’s data center on Fort Wayne’s southeast side got permission to fill in nearly two-and-a-half acres of wetlands.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management allowed the company to fill in the wetlands with clean fill dirt as long as the damage is mitigated.

The company will buy credits from the state’s wetland mitigation bank and use what is called an “in-lieu of fee” program for the Maumee Service Area of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The company has another permit sitting at IDEM. This request would allow for the construction of diesel-powered emergency generators and cooling towers on the property.

Public comment on the draft air permit will be open until Oct. 4.

Google announced plans to build a $2 billion data center in Fort Wayne in April 2024.

In 2024, the Department of Energy under President Biden forecast data centers would use up to 12 percent of the nation’s total electricity by 2028.
Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
Rebecca Green
