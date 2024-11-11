PFW becomes first U.S. university to recognize Mon National College

Purdue University Fort Wayne signed a memorandum of understanding with Mon National College in Myanmar on Wednesday, making PFW the first U.S. higher education institution to recognize Mon National College.

The memorandum, signed by PFW president Ron Elsenbaumer and Mon National University chancellor Pon Nya Mon, will facilitate student and faculty exchanges between the two schools, shared research and other collaborations.

Nya Mon graduated from IPFW in 1999 and was the first member of his people to emigrate to Fort Wayne in 1993. He called Fort Wayne a second home and returns at least once a year to check on his business and visit friends.

Nya Mon said the memorandum is a “dream come true.”

Mon National College was founded in 2022 and has an enrollment of 300 students. The Mon are an ethnic group that mostly live in the Mon state in Myanmar, and a large population in Fort Wayne. Modeled after the U.S. education system, the college currently offers two-year degrees. There are plans to expand to offer four-year degrees, as well.

Mawlamyine, where the college is located, has been a sister city of Fort Wayne since 2016.