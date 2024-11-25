© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NACS approves teacher contract, supplemental payment plan

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published November 25, 2024 at 4:04 PM EST
A group of adults sitting at a horseshoe-shaped table in a gymnasium.
Northwest Allen County Schools/YouTube
The NACS board met on Nov. 11 to approve the contract and the supplemental payment plan unanimously.

The Northwest Allen County Schools board approved the 2024-2025 teacher contract, which doesn’t adjust the base pay from the last contract, but does include an average 1.3% raise and 2% insurance premium increase.

The board also approved a supplemental payment plan for teachers, which gives the district the ability to provide additional compensation to teachers beyond the approved contract, based on their education and credentials.

The board was presented with the initial tentative agreement at the October 28 board meeting, where the chief negotiator for the Northwest Allen County Educators Association, Jim Walker, expressed concern about the contract.

At that meeting, Walker said the association felt the contract was “not financially indicative of the quality of teachers in our district, nor the efforts that they invest.”

NACS currently has the lowest base pay of all four Allen County school districts, at $46,500. The average teacher salary in Indiana is $60,557.

Board members unanimously approved both the contract and the supplemental payment plan at the meeting on November 11.

At that meeting, Walker addressed the board again. He said the association has concerns that the district will have trouble attracting and retaining teachers, but that they look forward to working with district leadership to continue to address those concerns.

Find the full language of the approved contract here.
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
