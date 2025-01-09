Safety concerns lead FWCS conversation about upcoming Snider stadium

Fort Wayne Community Schools hosted an information session on the upcoming Snider High School stadium project Wednesday night, inviting community members to ask questions and offer feedback on the current plan.

Director of Facilities Darren Hess gave a presentation about the planned $29 million dollar stadium project, which included a timeline of construction and plans for other upgraded facilities around the stadium.

Afterwards, those in attendance were encouraged to ask questions. Many of them focused on increasing the safety around the area of the proposed stadium, such as additional streetlights and crosswalk safety.

Hess said suggestions like those are why they offer these info sessions and they’ll use those questions moving forward.

“Everything we take is input and we’ll continue to take it," he said. "If people have any comments they can go to Let’s Talk and we’ll see what we can do.”

Let’s Talk is the district’s communication app. Hess said they’ll reach out to the city to discuss if more street lights need to be added to Reed Road before completion of the project.

The school board plans to vote on bid packages next month. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Officials hope the planned construction timeline disrupts ongoing athletics at the school as little as possible. The stadium is slated to be completed for the 2026 football and soccer seasons.