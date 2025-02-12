© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NACS agrees to move forward with referendum for November

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published February 12, 2025 at 6:17 PM EST
Northwest Allen County Schools/YouTube

The Northwest Allen County School board voted to move forward with an operating referendum for the November 2025 ballot.

In a presentation to the board Monday, representatives from the administration suggested ways money from a referendum could be used, including hiring and retaining teachers, addressing safety needs and operation costs for the Career and Technical Education center.

The next step for the school district will be to partner with the Winston/Terrell Group to assist in passing a referendum in the fall.

Currently, NACS receives more than $500 less than the state average for operational dollars per student and more than $400 less than the state average for tuition dollars per student.

Teachers at NACS also have the lowest starting base pay in the area.

The district previously worked with the Winston/Terrell Group in 2018 to pass a capital referendum to build Aspen Meadow Elementary School.

The motion passed unanimously.
Education NACSNorthwest Allen County Schools
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI.
