New Tech students honor Black history with annual art exhibit

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published February 26, 2025 at 5:05 PM EST
The art pieces, including audio and video projects, are on display in the hallway at Wayne High School's New Tech Academy for students and staff to visit throughout the day. One project, by students Zidon and BreyLyn, called 'Priorities' includes a graffitied American flag; 'This piece presumes that many viewers would become angrier at the desecration of the American Flag than the hundreds of injustices against the Black people showcased on it.'
1 of 4  — Say Their Names-6.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Madalyn Bontempo, left, and Erianna Greene, right, hold the canvas they created to honor Emmett Till. The canvas depicts Till as a child at the top, surrounded by words his mother and others used to describe him, with a pyramid leading down to the two men who were acquitted for his kidnapping and murder beneath.
2 of 4  — Say Their Names-2.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
The flag in 'Priorities' is covered in the names of people who have been subject to racial violence. Over the stars, sillhouettes with bloody marks on their heads are painted.
3 of 4  — Say Their Names-5.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News
Students Hein, Ian, Hannah and Emma made a tribute to Black Panther Party member and activist Assata Shakur who escaped prison in 1979 and sough asylum in Cuba. The piece is a miniature suitcase with a prison cell inside.
4 of 4  — Say Their Names-3.jpg
Ella Abbott / WBOI News

Every year, seniors at Wayne High School’s New Tech Academy design and create art projects around an important moment in Black history as part of an anti-racism art exhibit. Once completed, the projects are displayed in the school’s hallway for students and staff to see.

Devon Walton created a sculpture model of a hand holding a heart titled 'People's Love.' Made from a mold of Walton's own hand, the painted heart drips streaks of blood down the hand's wrist.
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI News
Devon Walton created a sculpture model of a hand holding a heart titled 'People's Love.' Made from a mold of Walton's own hand, the painted heart drips streaks of blood down the hand's wrist.

Bob Haddad’s senior government class is encouraged to feel uncomfortable as they consider the topics for their art projects. Many of them focus on instances of racial injustice, violence or police brutality.

Erianna Greene and Madalyn Bontempo created a canvas symbolizing the legacy of Emmett Till, a young boy who was lynched in 1955 after a 21-year-old white woman accused him of whistling at her.

Bontempo said they wanted to put Emmett Till’s age into context by portraying him as child-like at the top of their canvas.

“He was 14-years-old," she said. "That’s the age of some freshmen here and he lost his life then and that woman was old enough to know what she was doing was wrong, but she didn’t care that she was in the wrong.”

Carolyn Bryant, the woman who accused Emmett Till of whistling at her, and later admitted she lied about him flirting with and touching her, died in 2023.

The song played during this story was created by senior Julian Alvarez.

Underground - Julian Alvarez
Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
